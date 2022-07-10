The GST launch: An inflection point for India’s logistics sector

The logistics sector has been a major beneficiary of GST, as observed over the past five years. The benefit has been two-fold. First, seamless transportation reforms have resulted in the faster movement and turnaround of products (a reduction of at least 12% to 15% in transport time between major cities and in some cases as much as 30% to 40%). Second, the introduction of the e-way bill has facilitated and streamlined supply chain management for most companies. Logistics service providers have become part of manufacturing supply chains. The success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which was launched a few years ago, is driving the growth of the manufacturing sector, which contributes around 15% to our gross domestic product. It is estimated that for each percentage-point rise in manufacturing sector output, the logistics and supply chain industry has to grow one-and-a half times as much.

