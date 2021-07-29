The gymnast who made us discuss what we must

For a world champion representing her country in the glare of a global audience, Biles’ withdrawal was taken as too casual, even as her reason was dismissed as the product of whimsy and her motivations placed under a scanner. Various voices on air labelled her “selfish" for what they saw as desertion. It was a team event that she had exited, and so her “quitting on her teammates", as one voice put it, was slammed by some critics as a matter of “shame" for America. Allegations of betrayal arose too. Without Biles, the US team lost that final contest to Russia, which some of her co-citizens seem to have taken as a special affront. For all these harsh words, though, she has also evoked empathy on social media. Not just her fellow gymnasts, athletes across disciplines and countries have leapt to her support, several of them testifying that it could happen to just about anybody. Indeed, what happens in one’s head may be invisible and difficult to diagnose, but should be taken every bit as seriously as a physical injury that’s visible to all and easy to treat. This is a message that needed to get around the world, and thanks to her frankness, it has. In a press address, Biles revealed that she’d got a case of “twisties", a term that describes a mental snap that causes one to lose spatial awareness in the midst of a performance. This might sound like stage fright to the uninitiated, but to a gymnast, it can be the difference between landing a perfect 10 and breaking one’s neck. The choice she made was sensible.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}