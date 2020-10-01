The hardy challenge of tracking economic activity in a pandemic

The mid-year monetary policy announcement due on 1 October has been postponed on account of issues surrounding the constitution of the committee. The policy is in any case expected to just be a holding operation. The growth decline of 23.9 % in the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year, and headline inflation above the upper tolerance level of 6% since December 2019 (barring March when it dipped a little below), do not point decisively in any direction.

What has relieved the anxiety such a combination might provoke is that both the output decline and elevated inflation appear from a variety of studies to have arisen from supply disruptions. Repairing broken supply chains is easier than fixing inadequate demand.

Provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) are based on initial figures on agricultural output and monthly figures on government expenditure, the index of industrial production, and aggregate bank credit. What seems not to have been taken on board yet is a highly reliable monthly indicator available since April 2018 on cargo carried by road and rail, generated by the volume of e-way bills. These are unique 12-digit electronic numbers mandated for each consignment exceeding ₹50,000 in value. Introduced as a check on goods and services tax (GST) evasion through false destination declarations, since inter-state exports are zero-rated, states grew so persuaded of its monitoring merits that by July 2018, all of them had extended e-way bills to intra-state transport as well.

Remember that two important goods carried by surface transport still remain within the tax domain of states: alcohol for human consumption, and petroleum. States had every incentive to enforce e-way bills at trucking and rail points of origin, since their own tax revenue was at stake. Along with that, e-way bills for GST-levied goods also got generated as a positive side effect. Until this happened, central and state incentives for GST enforcement had not been aligned, because the 14% revenue-growth guarantee given to states meant they did not need to bother with tax effort within their respective jurisdictions.

E-way bill volume is a measure of the number of cargo trips. Starting October 2018, the average monthly volume of e-way bills never dipped below 50 million, until Q1 this year when it dipped to 26 million. In July 2020, it had risen to 48.4 million, and in August further to 49.4 million, close to what it was pre-covid. Whatever happens in September, it will be a good indicator of where economic recovery stands, preferable to the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), which is much weaker in spatial coverage.

The constituents of total volume show that the inter-state share has remained consistently at 40% all through. There is no jaggedness in this share, which might be indicative of patchy enforcement. The e-way bill has had a good technology platform in the National Informatics Centre, unlike the GST, which was outsourced to a private sector firm with disastrous consequences.

The e-way bill volume remained flat at 50 million until December 2019, after which there was a rise cut short by covid. It confirms the growth malaise that started in April 2018, just about the same time as the e-way bill itself. Small enterprises at the micro end suffered high mortality rates even before covid. The resurrection of these through a massive nationally networked effort is what will get growth humming again.

Many excellent initiatives like the ₹3 trillion provision for bank loan enhancements to small enterprises do not reach the micro end, which does not engage with banks. The first requirement is to get a database on small enterprises in India, which should, in principle, have been in hand by now from the field work conducted during 2019 for the 7th Economic Census.

The 13th Finance Commission, in a bid to address the data vacuum on economic activity in the country, provided a grant to states to develop business registers for each district as a basis for estimates of district domestic product, and thereby create a secure foundation for state and national level domestic product more generally. The vision document for the 7th Economic Census says only a few states were able to assemble some kind of a database with that funding, and that too only by pulling together pre-existing lists under an assortment of acts.

The field survey done for the economic census would have encountered resistance from small-industry respondents on two issues. One would be their source of credit. The second, which has come to the fore after the GST, is the revelation of turnover, as enterprises try to duck registration under the GST and everything it entails in terms of their compliance burden.

This information difficulty can be overcome by interviewing local government officials in small towns and large villages. There are also good academic studies available, but their focus is typically limited to a sector and/or region. A study recently published by Springer and authored by Debdatta Saha, for example, covers food processing in Bihar. Its findings are a good pointer to a sector that can lead a spatially-dispersed growth effort out of the pandemic.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist

