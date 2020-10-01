The hardy challenge of tracking economic activity in a pandemic

Provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) are based on initial figures on agricultural output and monthly figures on government expenditure, the index of industrial production, and aggregate bank credit. What seems not to have been taken on board yet is a highly reliable monthly indicator available since April 2018 on cargo carried by road and rail, generated by the volume of e-way bills. These are unique 12-digit electronic numbers mandated for each consignment exceeding ₹50,000 in value. Introduced as a check on goods and services tax (GST) evasion through false destination declarations, since inter-state exports are zero-rated, states grew so persuaded of its monitoring merits that by July 2018, all of them had extended e-way bills to intra-state transport as well.