The harm covid is causing to women entrepreneurs

Some of these enterprise-owners may resort to wage or salaried work as alternate means of income. This could mean a drastic decline in own-account workers over a period of time, although with a marginal increase in casual and regular wage work. With the return of inter-state migration, and the male members of the household returning home, the struggle for women to find appropriate work opportunities is expected to become an entry-barrier to labour force participation. Moreover, women earn only 52% and 60% of what their male counterparts earn in regular and casual labour, respectively (Periodic Labour Force Survey 2017-18). With the limited job opportunities, and the sudden increase in availability of male labour force, the earnings gap may further widen.