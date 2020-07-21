Opinion | The harsh truth of why we tolerate Chinese incursions

One explanation for the Chinese move is the Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road, which is nearing completion. This 255-km all-weather road reduces travel time from Leh to DBO from two days to six hours and aims to secure India’s supply lines to the military base at DBO as well as the Karakoram Pass just above it. This pass, India’s gateway to the Xinjiang province of China, is of enormous strategic importance. On the east, it gives India direct access to China’s strategic highway G219, which links the restive provinces of Xinjiang and Tibet. On the west, this pass gives India access to Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through it. The CPEC highway is China’s main supply line for transporting oil and other strategic goods from the Pakistani port of Gwader port on the Arabian Sea to Kashgar in Xinjiang. Occupying vantage points close to the Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road and gaining the ability to cut this critical supply line to DBO and the Karakoram Pass, should the need arise, are thus of vital strategic importance to China.