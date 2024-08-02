The high political stakes of Fed interest-rate cuts

This is an important transition point for the central bank. Since early 2022, the Fed has taken the moderation of price rises to be its only job. It could hardly do otherwise amid the worst inflation in 40 years. In theory this task was simple if not always easy, since the single target is observable in monthly data. And yet the central bank still found itself mired in controversy. Economists debate what caused the inflation and whether the Fed has deployed the correct tools to control it, while the general public complains that official measures of inflation don’t accurately represent the price changes households experience day to day.