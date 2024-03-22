The household consumption survey results raise some important question
Summary
- A shrunken share of Indian spending on cereals may be explained by stepped-up grain distribution by the government but a decline in the share of pulses may be a cause for worry. Food subsidy leakage is another probable problem.
After a gap of more than a decade, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) data was released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The last officially available survey is from 2011-12. HCES findings are crucial for understanding the level and distribution of consumption expenditure across households and commodities in India. Updates of National Accounts and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) are also done with data drawn from the HCES. While no convincing reason was provided for junking the 2017-18 survey, the long gap has meant that most of our macro indicators are outdated.