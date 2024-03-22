The household consumption survey results raise some important question

As part of the survey’s changes, the NSO also attempted to impute the value of free transfers or the value of subsidized goods and services provided to households. The imputed value of these transfers is surprisingly low, at ₹87 per capita in rural areas and ₹62 per head in urban zones. For the country as whole, it is ₹129,910 crore in current prices, with a large part of the total accounted for by a cereal subsidy, at ₹122,772 crore. Even this food subsidy figure is low compared to the reported expenditure on free foodgrain provision under the PMGKAY at more than ₹250,000 crore. Less than half of this sum appears to be reaching actual beneficiaries. The figure for non-food subsidies on items like free uniforms, bicycles and other durables is only ₹7,138 crore. Since it includes subsidies given by state governments, the amount reported by households is barely a fraction of what governments report. It is likely that only a small part of the reported subsidies reach their intended beneficiaries because of leakages and corruption, which raises fresh questions of distributive efficiency under the country’s ‘freebies’ debate.