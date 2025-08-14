The Houthis and the UN’s ship of fools
The international community is supporting an oil tanker that serves as a fuel station for terrorists.
Leave it to the United Nations to make a bad problem worse. Using donor funds from governments and companies, the U.N. bought a Very Large Crude Carrier, an oil tanker called the Yemen, for $55 million in 2023. The goal was noble. Off Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Red Sea coast was a Floating Storage and Offloading vessel called the Safer, which was rusted and at risk of sinking.