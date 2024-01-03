The hullabaloo over crypto has quietened despite the good year it had

In 2023, Bitcoin, the most popular crypto, rallied 155% in US dollar terms. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index—a broader representation of crypto as an investment asset class—gave a return of around 140% during the year, telling us that crypto as an asset class did very well in 2023.

Now, when it comes to retail investors investing in a particular asset class, there is always a bit of a recency effect involved, as investors tend to favour assets which have done well in the short-term. So, there is some fervour for an asset class once it has done well. But that fervour seems to have been missing for Bitcoin in particular and crypto in general during 2023.

The volume of Bitcoin—or the total number of times it has been traded in a given period—seems to clearly suggest so. The volume for a period of seven days ending 25 December was around a tenth of the volume for the period of seven days ending 22 February 2021, when the highest weekly Bitcoin volume was achieved.

Further, in 2023, the total volume of Bitcoin traded was around 39% of the volume traded in 2021 and 61% of the volume traded in 2022. So, clearly there is significantly less interest despite the massive rise in its price.

Why is this the case? First, in the Indian case, a 30% tax on capital gains made in buying and selling crypto has been introduced. Further, if investors face a loss while buying and selling crypto, they are not allowed to offset these losses against other crypto gains or any other gains. This has lowered the popularity of cryptos in India.

Second, as Ben McKenzie writes with Jacob Silverman in Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud: “Most people who had ever purchased crypto entered the market in 2020 and 2021, and most of those people had lost money." Bitcoin and crypto prices peaked in early November 2021. Clearly, it is a case of once bitten twice shy for many.

Third, typically when retail investors invest in an asset class once it has rallied substantially, the fear of missing out (FOMO) dynamic is at work. In the Indian case, the FOMO trade has moved to small-cap stocks and financial derivatives this time round. These are as easy to buy as was the case with crypto two years back. Also, financial influencers who were busy talking up crypto the last time it rallied have now moved on to small-cap stocks and derivatives. That has impacted word of mouth.

Fourth, since the beginning of 2022, many crypto scams have come to the fore. Investors have perhaps also come to realize that most crypto is owned by a few owners or ‘whales’ as they are more popularly known. These whales had been carrying out circular trading among themselves in order to bid up crypto prices. Once they had done that, they would dump crypto and make a killing at the cost of retail investors. As McKenzie and Silverman write: “A working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research from December 2022 found that 70 percent of trades on unregulated exchanges were fake. For Binance, the biggest exchange in crypto by a country mile in terms of trading volume, that number was 46 percent." There were also multiple cases of crypto exchanges operating out of shady tax havens shutting down and investors losing access to their money. Clearly, the crypto industry was more in the mood of taking retail investor money and running away with it than running a proper business. Nonetheless, as the old cliché goes, you can’t fool all the people all the time.

Fifth, despite all the talk around the use cases of crypto, nothing substantial came out of it, and it turned out to be “an asset whose value derives solely from greater fools" pricing it “as high as the last idiot willing to buy it." Of course, some greater fools continue to be around.

Sixth, when crypto prices rallied through 2021, the industry and its people were all over the media, through advertisements as well as expert comments. Those running crypto exchanges were repeatedly asked how they saw the future of crypto, and they, not surprisingly, kept talking it up. But now crypto advertisements and experts seem to have disappeared. So, there is no real communication happening from the industry to egg on another round of greater fools, possibly because venture capitalist money that funded the industry might be running out or the industry might be playing it safe, given the government crackdown on its unregulated nature, including in China and India.

Seventh, through most of 2020 and 2021, interest rates all across the world were at fairly low levels, encouraging retail investors to take on greater risk in order to be able to earn a higher return. But that has since changed. Interest rates through 2023 were significantly higher, allowing investors a safer investing option in the form of bank fixed deposits. In that sense, the crypto rally was also because of a low-interest rate easy-money policy run in response to covid by central banks through much of the Western and developing world.

All these reasons basically explain why there is almost no hullabaloo on crypto this time around, despite a huge rise in prices. And that’s a good thing.