The hullabaloo over crypto has quietened despite the good year it had
Summary
- Bitcoin’s price shot up in 2023 but few seemed to care. The recent cryptocurrency bust led wave-riding investors to other bets like small-cap stocks and derivatives, even as tighter monetary policies meant less asset inflation globally.
In 2023, Bitcoin, the most popular crypto, rallied 155% in US dollar terms. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index—a broader representation of crypto as an investment asset class—gave a return of around 140% during the year, telling us that crypto as an asset class did very well in 2023.