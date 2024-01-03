The hullabaloo over crypto has quietened despite the good year it had

Fourth, since the beginning of 2022, many crypto scams have come to the fore. Investors have perhaps also come to realize that most crypto is owned by a few owners or ‘whales’ as they are more popularly known. These whales had been carrying out circular trading among themselves in order to bid up crypto prices. Once they had done that, they would dump crypto and make a killing at the cost of retail investors. As McKenzie and Silverman write: “A working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research from December 2022 found that 70 percent of trades on unregulated exchanges were fake. For Binance, the biggest exchange in crypto by a country mile in terms of trading volume, that number was 46 percent." There were also multiple cases of crypto exchanges operating out of shady tax havens shutting down and investors losing access to their money. Clearly, the crypto industry was more in the mood of taking retail investor money and running away with it than running a proper business. Nonetheless, as the old cliché goes, you can’t fool all the people all the time.