The hydra-headed inflation monster is stirring again

However, the pressure on CPI inflation has come primarily from rising fuel inflation so far. The sequential rise in core CPI (i.e. CPI excluding food and fuel) has been relatively low. Within the core, consumer durables, which use metals as inputs, have seen a consistent rise in prices since January. But this segment accounts for a relatively small share of the CPI (0.9% weight). In comparison, fast-moving consumer goods, which account for a larger share (9.0%), have seen a relatively moderate rise in prices during the period, indicating some pass through of input costs.

