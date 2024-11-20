The idea of a Brics currency is looking like a charade
Summary
- The group’s plans to challenge the supremacy of the US dollar did not get far at its recent summit in Russia, even if polite noises were made. This failure to make headway should not surprise anyone.
Last month’s Brics summit in Kazan, Russia, was, like all summits, heavy on photo ops. And it yielded a second act that was similarly heavier on symbolism than substance: the release of a report by the Russian finance ministry and central bank on “improvement of the international monetary and financial system," by which Russian officials obviously meant “finding an alternative to the weaponized dollar."