The idle capacity crisis of our small businesses

Coronavirus does not discriminate, but some are more vulnerable to it than others. In business, the brunt of its economic impact has been borne by India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a large number of which were on the edge of survival even earlier. Unlike in well-off countries, they got no compensation for being shut down this March. Now, according to a survey done by the state-run National Small Industries Corp, about 90% of the country’s small businesses—estimated at over 63 million—have resumed operations after India’s lockdown, but a vast majority are operating well below their capacity. As of 1 August, three-fourths of our MSME units were producing less than half of what they were capable of, a sign that being allowed to raise shutters forced down by the pandemic has achieved only a faint semblance of business-as-usual. They remain strapped for cash, weighed down by logistical challenges, and painfully short of orders. To be sure, the situation has been steadily improving since June, when the unlock process began and lack of liquidity was cited by 70% of MSMEs surveyed as being among their top five critical concerns, the others being fresh orders, logistics, labour and material inputs. All need addressal, though direct help can be rendered only on a few.

On the availability of financial resources, some progress has been made. The government’s big rescue measure for MSMEs, announced as part of its Atmanirbhar Bharat package in May, was the offer of picking up the entire default tab of banks on collateral-free loans of up to ₹3 trillion extended under this scheme. So far, loans worth ₹1.4 trillion have been sanctioned and ₹95,000 crore disbursed, as reported. This seems to have helped several small units. In August, just 55% of MSMEs cited liquidity as a critical concern. Sadly, problems on this score are likely to persist. The strict eligibility norms and risk aversion of banks imply that credit coverage has its limits. Meanwhile, other MSME worries have intensified. In August, the share of those citing logistics, labour, raw material and fresh orders as pain points rose. The gradual reversal of corona curbs could resolve supply chain disruptions and ease manpower shortages, but the pace of it remains tied to a reduction of covid risk, something that five months of effort have been unable to achieve. As time wears on, it is likely that depressed demand will loom larger as an anxiety. In August, the slice of MSMEs reporting it as a major worry was 17%, up from 13% in June. This desolation could worsen.

As the Centre has been clear, a sector that employs over 110 million Indians and accounts for roughly one-third of our gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be allowed to sink any further. Many MSMEs are cogs in the country’s larger industrial wheel, vital as input suppliers to various factories. But hauling India’s small businesses out of a deep slump would require the entire economy to stage a revival. As feared, the first quarter of 2020-21 may have seen a downward spiral of poor demand and low earnings, which tend to reinforce each other. Reversing this will need not just relief from uncertainty, but the government to go beyond backing credit disbursals and offering sector-specific provisions, and think in terms of a broad stimulus. With so little fiscal space, though, and stagflation now a threat, the Centre remains ambivalent on spurring demand directly. Perhaps our quarterly GDP data, due out soon, will clarify what’s best.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via