The IMF hasn’t got its analysis of India’s foreign exchange regime right
Summary
- The Fund’s remark on India’s alleged departure from a floating rate for the mutual exchange of rupees and dollars is unconvincing. Our external sector metrics did improve during the phase identified by the IMF and RBI’s actions were based on the need to contain extreme currency volatility as a goal.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week said that India’s currency was excessively managed by the central bank in the period December 2022 to October 2023, as the rupee moved in a very narrow corridor. Hence, instead of being a “floating" exchange rate regime, it was a “stabilized arrangement" in that period. As a corollary, the Fund’s suggestion is to move to greater flexibility. This view is not binding on anyone, as is the case with any research work. The IMF, however, has not gotten it right.