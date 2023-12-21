The IMF hasn’t got its analysis of India’s foreign exchange regime right

On the other side, there was the external factor of a volatile and strengthening dollar. For a flavour of currency markets, the following needs to be digested. The rupee moved in the range of 81.04 per US dollar and 83.29, which is a band of 2.8%. This is in contrast with wider gyrations seen. The euro-dollar rate moved in a range of $1.0469 and $1.1233 per euro, which is a band of 7.3%. Clearly, this was a major disturbance in the market and could not have been left untouched by central banks. One can also compare the annualized daily volatility of the two currencies. For the rupee, it was 3.4%, while for the dollar, it was 6.7%. In fact, it can be argued that even 3.4% volatility every day in any market is considerably irksome, though much better than the 6.7% witnessed for the dollar.