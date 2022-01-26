The IMF’s assessment of Omicron disruption

As the Fund sees it, while both the US and China are likely to lose pace over calendar 2022, India may be able to keep going. This could make India the world’s fastest-growing major economy by a wide margin. As China watches its real estate sector slump and its zero-covid policy compress commerce in a dicey battle against Omicron, its growth forecast for 2022 was reduced to 4.8% from 5.6%. America could face not just supply-chain disruptions and rising capital costs as high inflation demands monetary policy action, but also a political cloud over a big fiscal package. The US economy’s 2022 forecast was revised to 4%, down from 5.2% projected in the WEO’s October update. Clearly, Omicron has erupted at a particularly bad time for the world’s two largest national economies. Both look poised to drag global growth down. The Eurozone, which has its own set of covid worries, is also expected to fare worse this calendar year than expected earlier. In such a scenario, if rapid Indian growth holds up, it would be a matter of some satisfaction. Our leaders, however, ought not to make a big deal of it before we have clear signs that a 9% clip will be achieved this fiscal year and sustained in 2022-23, the budget for which is to be unveiled next week.