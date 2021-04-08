The IMF’s outdated outlook and our policy challenges

The economy has been weakening over the last four years. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth has declined continuously from 8.2% in 2016-17 to 4.2% in 2019-20, even before the sharp fall of 7.7% in 2020-21. The burden of stimulating the economy has fallen largely on monetary policy, with both the nominal and real repo rates falling over this period. This accommodative monetary policy, however, did little to stimulate credit growth and private investment, as its transmission channels are clogged on account of a ‘twin balance sheet’ problem. The banking system is burdened with a big load of non-performing assets, which, according to RBI’s latest financial stability report, are expected to rise sharply again during the current year. This makes banks extremely cautious in extending fresh credit. The counterpart of non-performing loans is distress in corporate balance sheets, which makes firms hesitant to borrow. In these circumstances, fiscal policy is likely to be much more effective in stimulating growth and investment than monetary policy. The IMF’s WEO has pointed out that larger output losses and weaker recoveries in emerging markets relative to advanced economies are on account of weaker fiscal responses to the covid crisis. Clearly, the pre-covid crisis in India’s banking system needs to be resolved expeditiously to improve the potency of monetary policy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}