The IMF should revise its opinion on the Indian rupee’s managed float

India and other developing countries have long argued for reforms of multilateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to make them more representative of the emerging world order and less like handmaidens of advanced economies, especially of the US-led West. On Tuesday, the IMF gave us one more reason to press for speedy reform. In a move uncannily reminiscent of a similar observation by the US government in 2018, it claimed the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) had intervened “excessively" in the foreign exchange market to influence the rupee’s value. The Fund argued that from December 2022 to October 2023, our currency’s movement was “too restricted" (it traded between ₹80.88 and ₹83.42 to the US dollar). This narrow trading range, it says, was not a reflection of any improvement in our external position, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reportedly said in its rebuttal, but the result of excessive RBI intervention “beyond what was required to manage market conditions." As a result, pursuant to its Article IV review, the Fund has reclassified India’s exchange-rate regime from “floating" to a “stabilized arrangement" for that period.

One could dismiss the Fund’s reading as nothing but semantics. Except that it matters. Till such time as the global comity of nations comes up with a better institutional framework, the Bretton Woods twins do count in the economic arena, just as the UN does in world politics, despite their diminishing relevance. However, it does not mean we must accept their views. Back in 2018, when the US placed India on its watch-list of currency manipulators, India held its ground. So should we today. Who is to determine what is kosher when it comes to forex intervention? Policymakers who have a better overall picture of the economy and our long-term interests in mind? Or armchair economists at the Fund? It’s sad that the Bretton Woods twins still reflect a Western view. It was not long ago that the IMF was a harsh critic of capital controls and tried to brainwash all emerging economies into full capital account convertibility. Some nations took that advice and dismantled all controls—but to their cost, as they found during the Asian currency crisis of 1997. It was only much later that the Fund recanted and accepted that capital controls have a role to play in developing economies.

It is no surprise that RBI rejected the IMF’s charge. Our central bank has always held that its interventions in the forex market are not aimed at securing any specific level of the rupee’s value vis-à-vis the US dollar, but are guided by the need to prevent unwarranted volatility that could de-stabilize markets. At our stage of development, policymakers have consistently argued, we need a flexible exchange-rate system—with a managed rather than free float. Indeed, a turnaround on external-sector parameters is one of the big success stories of the reform process initiated in 1991. The rupee is now fully convertible for all current account transactions and has limited—but increasing— convertibility on the capital account. This is what works for us. Under a classic trilemma of macro-economics, an economy that is open to capital inflows and outflows can only fix its currency’s forex value at the cost of lost autonomy over monetary policy. As a partially open one, India has sought a managed float (for stability) that doesn’t weaken RBI’s policy tools. It demands a fine balance, but RBI has done a better job of it than the IMF gives it credit for.