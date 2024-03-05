The impact of technology artefacts on politics must be studied
Summary
- We should be vigilant because what look like mere tech tools are actually political participants.
Technological innovations are not merely about efficiency or progress but are deeply intertwined with the dynamics of power and control. Few discussions are as thought-provoking as those on the politics embedded within technological artefacts. An intricate dance is observable between tech advancements and their socio-political ramifications. Politics here does not refer to a particular political party or the political ethos of any country. It simply means arrangements of power and authority and the activities that occur within those.