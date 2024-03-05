The impact of technology artefacts on politics must be studied

Daub’s book tackles the intellectual underpinnings of Silicon Valley’s ethos. It tries to make us reconsider the assumptions and ideologies driving innovations that shape our world. He questions the narrative of innovative disruption that tech leaders champion, suggesting that such thinking often masks deeper political and economic interests. In his view, the ‘disruption’ of old businesses, the stuff of legend in global startup circles, is a sham. He claims the changes are nothing but points on a technological and social change continuum. Take the tech disruption of the cab business. Taxi drivers were individual contractors under the old paradigm; it is just that their guilds (and rules) had different power structures and contracts than what Lyft, Ola and Uber introduced. A good hard look at many start-ups’ claims of ‘disrupting’ a market would produce similar results.