The imperative of collective reforms in a federal system

Rajasthan’s decision raises larger issues of sustaining reforms in a federal system. Some important questions crop up. First, have state governments identified their priorities among desired outcomes? States must allocate resources accordingly and adhere to these allocations, as fiscal slippages could prove costly in this recovery phase of the economy. Second, it raises an issue of the levels of expenditure that states can afford in the short, medium and long term. Some expenses in the short and medium terms cannot be sustained in the long term and so pruning them is necessary. Third is the level of commitment by states to the cause of reforms. The level of political stability and its implications in turn for electoral cycles often decides the level of political commitment to economic, institutional and governance reforms.