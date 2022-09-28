The impossible trinity is better solved than defied

Let’s take up what an attempt to peg our rupee to the US dollar would do under the trilemma that made most open economies opt for either a currency float to retain monetary control or a peg for other stability aims. In case of an insurge of dollars, RBI would have to buy these up just to hold its peg, injecting the country with liquidity that would weaken its handle on money-market rates and also stoke inflation. The usual way to avert this is to sterilize that injection by selling bonds to mop up the excess cash; yet, as this would cheapen securities and push up their yields, doing it could attract even more inflows, forcing us into a cycle of even tighter money. A fixed exchange rate can thus leave RBI with no policy space to do its main job. The rupee, however, is broadly afloat. RBI does not have an official rupee target against the dollar, even if it engages in bouts of pegging. Nor does India freely allow all inflows and outflows. Although volumes have swelled, our embrace of the world remains partial. With various transfers capped, risks are held in check: bond inflows can’t overwhelm RBI and capital flight is a financial market affair at worst. So the paper’s conclusion that forex-market intervention and its sterilization, while high, have been neither inflationary nor a big policy constraint should not surprise us. Our record does show RBI has pulled off a fine calibration on the trinity, at least for the inflow scenario that prevailed for much of the period under this paper’s review (i.e. from 1991-92 to 2019-20).