The incentive structure we need against the climate change crisis

Thus, a more progressive income tax that compensates the less well-off for the burden of a regressive carbon tax could overcome concentrated opposition. (The scheme would have to include a negative income tax to compensate those who do not earn enough to pay income tax.) But making policy on this basis—determining how much more progressive a future income tax should be—will require more nuanced analysis of carbon taxes in practice. And it will be important to link the introduction of carbon taxes explicitly and visibly with the change in income tax, so that the compensation is clear to the public.