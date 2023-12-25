The India-China dynamic seems set to lead an age of meta-reason
A world led by Western values is yielding to one where the mutual learnings of Asian powerhouses will shape key outcomes
With China being granted more than double the number of patents than the US in 2022, and India emerging as one of the fastest growing major economies in the world, it is clear that the pivot to Asia spoken of since the 1980s is already a reality. Up till this time, scholars have generally attributed this development to factors that played an important role in the rise of Western countries, with insufficient attention paid to cultural drivers unique to Asia. Indeed, the implicit assumption behind the policy of strategic engagement adopted by the US with respect to China since the 1970s was that an economically well-off Chinese population would demand democracy in much the same way as the American population.