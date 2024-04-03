The India-EFTA pact’s highlight is its investment aspect
Summary
- Not only is it a first, the newly signed agreement recognizes how foreign inflows of FDI are linked with success in world trade.
In many ways, the recently concluded agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is mainly a confidence building measure for India in the run-up to trade agreements likely to be pursued after general elections with the EU and UK. In most cases, the I-EFTA pact will have limited impact—India’s principal import from the four-nation group, gold, is not subject to pre-determined tariff reductions, while agricultural imports are excluded. On the Swiss side, most tariffs are fairly low, so additional trade gains will be limited, except possibly in areas like textiles. Also, gold imports will continue as inputs for our principal exports to Switzerland (and the world) of gold and diamond jewellery. So, enormous gains in commodity trade with EFTA are not the plan. However, the tariff reductions agreed will certainly impact our UK and EU talks.