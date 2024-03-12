The India-EFTA trade deal: A win-win
Summary
- Indian negotiators did well to revive stalled talks and forge an agreement that offers a wide range of benefits to all involved.
On Sunday, India signed the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, our first trade deal with any Western nation or group. It was signed with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. It’s an innovative and well-balanced pact that covers two-way trade in goods and services as well as bilateral investments. Moreover, it is expected to pave the way for negotiations with other Western countries and blocs, including the EU, UK and US, among others.