The India-EU free trade agreement tells us something important about globalization

Within this big picture, India and the EU have thrashed out a trade pact that will now be taken up for ratification by the European Parliament and is being called ‘the mother of all deals.’ It stands out because it will be more or less rooted in the rules that governed the globalization era of trade. The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is comprehensive and WTO-compliant, unlike any of America’s trade deals that are presidential ‘executive orders,’ which makes them legally questionable both within and outside the US.