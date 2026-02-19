The global trade order is in crisis as the White House seeks to rebuild the US economy and accomplish its foreign and geopolitical policy goals using tariffs with which it has been pressuring trade partners to accept one-sided deals. The basis of these deals is not mutual benefit; it’s capitulation to the unrestrained use of economic heft, strategic leverage and bullying.
The India-EU free trade agreement tells us something important about globalization
SummaryThe India-EU trade agreement is largely rooted in rules of the globalization era. Unlike recent deals struck by the US, it is WTO-compliant. It signals that countries with limited leverage value the mechanisms and principles that must underpin global trade.
The global trade order is in crisis as the White House seeks to rebuild the US economy and accomplish its foreign and geopolitical policy goals using tariffs with which it has been pressuring trade partners to accept one-sided deals. The basis of these deals is not mutual benefit; it’s capitulation to the unrestrained use of economic heft, strategic leverage and bullying.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More