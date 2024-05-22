The India-Iran Chabahar port project will test our diplomacy
Summary
- The death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi may prove a setback for India’s 10-year port agreement with Tehran. Blame inflamed geopolitics. The US may grimace at India-Iran relations, but New Delhi should press ahead with strategic autonomy.
The death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash has given a new twist to India’s geopolitical choices and manoeuvring over Iran’s Chabahar port. It was only a few days ago, on 13 May, that India renewed its commitment to this Gulf of Oman port, considering the facility’s strategic location on the southern tip of Iran’s Sistan Baluchistan province and a stone’s throw from its border with Pakistan.