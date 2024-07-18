The India-Russia relationship is less than meets the eye
SummaryAs Moscow grows more dependent on China, India has no choice but to draw closer to Washington.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Moscow last week set off a firestorm of criticism in the West. But if you look beyond the hyperbole used to describe India-Russia relations, it becomes obvious that there’s less to the connection than meets the eye. As a weakened Russia grows more dependent on China, India has no choice but to draw closer to the U.S.