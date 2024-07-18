The India-Russia relationship is less than meets the eye

Domestically, India hasn’t fully shed its old Cold War habit of measuring its independence by its ability to thumb its nose at America. Even today, some of India’s foreign-policy commentators view Russia in a sentimental light, as the friend that helped India stare down an unfriendly U.S. in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the conflict that led to the birth of Bangladesh. Dealing with Russia can also seem simpler than dealing with the U.S. Mr. Putin raises no pesky questions about democratic backsliding or human rights, and the Russian media tamely takes its cues from the Kremlin.