The India story needs Bihar’s economic rise

Victory celebrations, either way, will be under the shadow of economic distress and memories of a crisis that unfolded after India’s abrupt covid lockdown that turned millions out of jobs and left stranded Bihari migrant workers with little option but to walk hundreds of kilometres back home. More pain awaited many returnees, as reports suggested that bribery was rife in the issue of ration cards for them to avail of the Centre’s relief provisions. Palpable anger against Nitish Kumar at the time gave Tejashwi Yadav, the 31-year-old son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad, an opening to shape a campaign narrative around joblessness, the treatment of migrants and alleged mishandling of the pandemic, without getting drawn into the emotive issues of Ram Mandir, Article 370 and the amended citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of at his rallies. The RJD leader’s big promise of sanctioning 1 million government jobs on his first day in office found popular resonance. His emphasis on economic justice seemed like an attempt to widen his party’s appeal beyond its traditional support groups. The incumbent dispensation, though, may have found favour with relatively pragmatic voters. A vote for the NDA was a vote for continuity, an endorsement of Bihar’s administration, with the bonus of Modi’s backing, given its perceived potential to alter Bihar’s trajectory of development for the better.