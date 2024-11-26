Opinion
The Indian economy also has much to thank the Constitution for
Summary
- The Constitution gave India the space to adjust its economic policy in favour of market forces. The irony at this stage of the economy’s emergence is that even capitalist success might need the aid of social redistributive tools. Does our mixed economy need another remix?
Among key reasons for the Indian Constitution’s durability, we can count the fact that its framers did not try to box future policies into the framework of any social or economic ideology.
