The Indian economy should be prepared for myriad challenges

In a nutshell, there are challenges galore at this point for the Indian economy. However, the country is still better placed than many other economies in this period of global turbulence. While inflation is rising in India, the rise is still not as sharp as that in many major economies. Abundant liquidity has still not resulted in patches of the economy heating up. For instance, in economies such as the US, UK and Australia, the real estate market has got heated up. There has been a sharp spike in property prices due to abundant liquidity, requiring the urgent attention of policymakers. With that not being the case in India, the Reserve Bank of India has the comfort of going slow in its withdrawal of monetary accommodation. However, with inflationary pressure so persistent, it needs to start hiking policy interest rates now and reduce liquidity in the system to make rate hikes more effective. As inflation is mainly because of supply-side factors, monetary policy action will have its limitations. But at this juncture, it is important to anchor inflationary expectations to prevent a wage-price spiral.

