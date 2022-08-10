The Indian edtech industry is taking India to the world

Going global: There are over 4,450 edtech startups in India that are assisting over 300 million school students. Of these, 40 million are students pursuing higher education whose studies were disrupted by covid. This brought edtech, which uses IT tools for inclusive, engaging and personalized learning, to the fore. India’s edtech industry could slowly bridge the education-quality gap between the rich and the poor, giving Indians from all backgrounds more equitable chances of success. India’s edtech boom also stems from facts like the prevalence of enthusiastic entrepreneurs adopting a multicultural approach to suit the needs of a diverse country, developing innovative products and approaches, and with access to a huge pool of skilled educators. Learners abroad are enrolling with Indian edtech firms not just for affordability but also because they deliver world-class content.

