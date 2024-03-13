The Indian film industry needs to up its movie marketing game
Summary
- The casual approach in evidence is at odds with the film industry’s real business challenge. Until the industry addresses the leakage of marketing expenditure and embraces transparency, we’ll see good movies being let down by sloppy marketing.
Movie marketing in the Indian film industry is like navigating a labyrinth of missed opportunities and hastily executed ideas, often accompanied by overspent budgets. After more than 100 years of Indian cinema, movie marketing seems stuck in a rut of recycled gimmicks presented as disruptive ideas by hustlers whose main audience appears to be film producers rather than a relevant target audience. In a business where a largely perishable product must quickly make an impact within limited resources, content marketing can’t just be about random ideas favoured by a select few. It needs a meticulously planned strategy that has been brainstormed even before a film’s title is conceived.