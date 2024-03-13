The Indian film industry needs to up its movie marketing game

Until the industry unites to address the leakage of marketing expenditure and embraces transparency, the true potential of Indian content will remain unrealized. This is an issue for the film and content industry that should be taken seriously and discussed at various forums. Every film has a market that its marketers must find within a very short period of time and budget constraints. It’s high time someone tried to unravel the mystery and chart a course toward more effective, data-driven marketing strategies that genuinely resonate with appropriate audiences. While this may not be quite as interesting as shots taken in the dark and the ‘airport look’ that dominates almost all film content websites, it is clearly the way ahead. For Indian films to be marketed well, a far less casual and much more strategic approach needs to be taken.