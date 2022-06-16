The Indian outlook for inflation and growth: 2022-23 and beyond

This new investment cycle could be powered by the Production Linked Investment scheme, which has proven very popular and may be expanded. Another important development that could significantly boost investment over the medium term is the US led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) just launched in May, with India as one of its 13 founding members. An open regional formation that other countries may join, the IPEF is not a conventional free-trade agreement. But trade is one of its four main pillars along with supply chain resilience, clean energy and decarbonization infrastructure and tax and anti-corruption. Details are yet to be worked out, but it is potentially a fresh opportunity for Indian producers to embed themselves in regional and global supply chains, an opportunity that was missed by staying out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. If IPEF takes off and India can negotiate early and successfully, using domain experts and not just bureaucrats, to secure its national interests, this could be a game changer for India, enabling high growth led by exports and investment.