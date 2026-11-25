The immediate case for India is compelling. Oil prices have fallen, the AI trade is unwinding and Indian stocks and bonds have rallied. But the key factor behind the rupee’s strength has been RBI’s campaign to curb speculation against the currency. Alongside measures to encourage dollar inflows through overseas borrowing and intervention in spot and forward markets, the central bank has made it harder to short the rupee. Bank of America strategists say this has created negative carry for bears—essentially making such bets prohibitively expensive.