In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report invoked an old warning about carry trades: They were like “picking pennies off the highway”—capable of generating decent returns for years before a disastrous spell wiped out the gains. The central bank also lamented how the “carry-trade mania” had spread to Indian banks and companies borrowing abroad to make a quick buck investing in rupees.
The Indian rupee's carry-trade stardom isn't permanent—how long it holds out depends on RBI
SummaryCarry traders are making a tourist stop in India, attracted by inducements the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is handing out. Once those goodies disappear, so might they. For the rupee to become an established carry currency, Indian policymakers need to make it easy to arbitrage.
In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report invoked an old warning about carry trades: They were like “picking pennies off the highway”—capable of generating decent returns for years before a disastrous spell wiped out the gains. The central bank also lamented how the “carry-trade mania” had spread to Indian banks and companies borrowing abroad to make a quick buck investing in rupees.
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