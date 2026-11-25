In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report invoked an old warning about carry trades: They were like “picking pennies off the highway”—capable of generating decent returns for years before a disastrous spell wiped out the gains. The central bank also lamented how the “carry-trade mania” had spread to Indian banks and companies borrowing abroad to make a quick buck investing in rupees.
In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report invoked an old warning about carry trades: They were like “picking pennies off the highway”—capable of generating decent returns for years before a disastrous spell wiped out the gains. The central bank also lamented how the “carry-trade mania” had spread to Indian banks and companies borrowing abroad to make a quick buck investing in rupees.
Seventeen years later, the fever is back. The rupee is delivering the world’s highest returns on US dollar-funded carry trades this quarter. It helps that foreign investors are rotating out of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and into markets that underperformed during the AI boom, like India.
This is unusual. Despite India’s relatively high interest rates and status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, the rupee has rarely been a favoured carry currency. Its latest run has therefore sparked a debate. Has it finally become a carry-trade destination comme il faut?
That would be asking for too much. Carry traders are just making a tourist stop in India, attracted by inducements RBI is handing out. Once those goodies disappear, so might they.
The immediate case for India is compelling. Oil prices have fallen, the AI trade is unwinding and Indian stocks and bonds have rallied. But the key factor behind the rupee’s strength has been RBI’s campaign to curb speculation against the currency. Alongside measures to encourage dollar inflows through overseas borrowing and intervention in spot and forward markets, the central bank has made it harder to short the rupee. Bank of America strategists say this has created negative carry for bears—essentially making such bets prohibitively expensive.
Traders therefore aren’t necessarily betting on India’s interest-rate advantage so much as on a central-bank put. Policymakers are effectively underwriting exposure to the currency.
The numbers bear that out. Since the end of September, about four-fifths of the gains from rupee carry have come from the currency’s appreciation rather than interest income. And some RBI incentives are temporary, with measures due to expire later this year. The rupee is also rebounding from deeply undervalued levels. Once those effects run their course, investors will again have to confront the fundamentals.
Those aren’t particularly attractive for carry traders. The gap between India’s benchmark interest rate and that of the US has shrunk from 8.25 percentage points in 2011—admittedly an unusually high level—to just 1.5 percentage points now. Meanwhile, over the past three decades, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar by almost 3% a year on average.
That means the yield pickup isn’t enough to compensate investors for the rupee’s historical depreciation, let alone volatility and geopolitical risk.
India has also increased the friction involved in trading its currency. Offshore rupee activity still takes place primarily through non-deliverable forwards rather than a deep, freely deliverable market. The result is an awkward combination: a currency offering a relatively small yield advantage while remaining less liquid and accessible than those global carry traders routinely use.
Policy unpredictability compounds the problem. In 2026, RBI first delayed raising interest rates, then increased them for reasons it had previously played down, before imposing a succession of restrictions on rupee trading. Traders may overlook that uncertainty while the central bank is offering carrots, but it hardly encourages them to make the rupee a permanent part of their arsenal.
India’s policymakers therefore need to decide what they want. For decades, they have sought foreign capital while remaining suspicious of the foreigners supplying it. If they want the rupee to become an established carry currency, they need to make it easy to arbitrage rather than tending to it like a sick child.
That means maintaining a meaningful interest-rate advantage, reducing regulatory friction and developing a more integrated onshore-offshore market for global investors to trade, hedge and settle rupee positions more freely. Ultimately, it means greater capital-account liberalization and accepting that investors must be able to leave as easily as they enter.
The Holy Grail is foreign investors willing to hold substantial, unhedged rupee positions because the returns justify the risks. Engineering dollar inflows with policy gymnastics won’t get India there.
The central bank, which once warned that carry traders were picking pennies off the highway, is today scattering some of those itself. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Indian markets and corporates.