The Indian summer is too hot for elections
Summary
- A drop in voter turnout should put soaring temperatures under scrutiny as a factor. With global warming afoot and long waits in line a given for voting, India should consider sparing its voters such discomfort.
How do you run a democracy when the mercury rises above 40° Celsius? That’s the problem faced by voters in India. A swathe of the country’s east is sweltering under a brutal heatwave. The city centre of Kolkata has emptied out, schools have cancelled classes, and one TV presenter collapsed on air with heat stroke.