The indisputable urgency to globalize covid vaccines

The development and approval of safe and effective covid-19 vaccines less than a year after the start of the pandemic is a truly remarkable achievement, offering hope that the end of this devastating crisis may be in sight. What will follow in the coming months—or even weeks—will be equally remarkable: covid-19 vaccines will be made available to people around the world—not just in the wealthiest countries—at roughly the same time. Vaccines will reach the majority of rich-country citizens in the first quarter of this year, and citizens of low- and lower-middle-income countries will also begin to access them. The speed and scale at which vaccines are being provided is both extraordinary and necessary to end the pandemic, and is possible only thanks to an unprecedented show of global solidarity and multilateral support for Covax, the central mechanism in the global covid-19 vaccination effort, launched last year by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (which I led).