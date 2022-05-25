The Indo-Pacific economic bloc offers India a new opportunity

The problem is that progress in some of the areas identified under the IPEF may run into problems from our side because it will involve many departures from our traditional positions. It can be nobody’s case that our negotiators should simply accept what is demanded by advanced-country participants. But we should also recognize that we are no longer in the old world of multilateral trade negotiations, where any country could hold up progress of negotiations by not agreeing. The new arrangements will not require a consensus. Countries that don’t agree will simply be left out. They may have an option to join later if they wish, but the terms of joining would have to be negotiated. We will not get a better deal later.