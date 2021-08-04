The inflation chameleon could keep our central bank on its toes

All said, we expect consumer price inflation to average an above-target 5.4% year-on-year in 2021-22, with food inflation around 4% and core inflation close to 6%. What does this mean in terms of RBI action? RBI has been proactive throughout the pandemic, helping ensure that large companies avoided defaults and bringing down borrowing costs across the yield curve. But there are some good reasons why RBI should embark on a gradual exit from its ultra-loose policy. Monetary policy has its limits in driving up growth. It is a counter-cyclical tool that can help close the output gap, but not drive potential growth. Research shows it’s important to act tough in the early years of inflation-targeting in order to influence subsequent expectations and make the inflation-targeting regime a success. Looking around us, while we don’t forecast that central banks like the US Fed or European Central Bank will hike rates for two years, some others, including those of Brazil, Mexico, Russia and parts of Central and Eastern Europe, have already started tightening. An exit from loose monetary policy needs to be a function of one’s own domestic realities.