The informal economy’s share may be one-fifth at most

Assume a quarterly pre-pandemic GDP level of ₹100 in April-June 2019. Now assume that the economy was at a level of ₹75 in April-June 2020, when the covid lockdown happened, an output loss of ₹25. Let’s also assume that this recovered to ₹88 in April-June 2021, implying that the economy was still to recoup a loss of ₹12. Smoothening out , the average of ₹75 and ₹88 is ₹81.5, rounded to ₹82. We make a logical assumption that whatever the economy has recovered is purely attributable to the formal sector. Going by this, the formal economy is at ₹82 and the informal economy estimated as a residual is at ₹18. If we make this assumption, though, then we will get an upward bias in our estimation of the informal sector, as there have clearly also been formal-sector losses that we are ignoring. However, the recent column in Mint, by using the ratio approach erroneously, reinterprets the entire loss as informal.