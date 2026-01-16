The Infosys rally masks a deeper question: Can India’s outsourcing giants survive the age of AI?
Infosys’s upbeat forecast may have briefly revived hopes for India’s $200 billion outsourcing industry, but the relief rally in its stock may not last. As AI squeezes demand for coders, slimming down risks political backlash in an economy starved of white-collar jobs. The sector faces tough choices
The pall of gloom around India’s outsourcing industry, a $200 billion-plus exporting powerhouse, was lifted overnight by Infosys. After the company raised its full-year sales forecast, investors took optimistic commentary from management as a sign that large client orders are coming back. The stock, which also trades in New York, surged more than 10%. But what if the celebrations are a tad premature?