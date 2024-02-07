The interim budget features hits and misses on climate pathways

India’s interim budget for the year 2024-25 was presented earlier this month with an accompanying analysis of impacts on various sectors. As has been pointed out by many over the last week, several positive indications have been provided for sectors enabling low-carbon pathways for the country. Among these, the major winners seem to be grid-connected solar power, with a near doubling of budget allocation, rooftop solar panels for 100 million houses, viability gap funding for 1 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind power, coal gasification and liquefaction of 100 tonnes capacity, and a sixfold increase in outlay for the national Green Hydrogen Mission.

Prima facie, all these initiatives need to be lauded as they together seek to address the key challenges of energy access for the poor and vulnerable as well as diversity and security of supply, while leveraging domestic resource endowments. However, it is also critically important to be cognizant of the potential pitfalls of each low-carbon initiative, so as to win with every experiment in our quest to transform energy-usage towards India’s 2070 net-zero goal.

The advantages of offshore wind energy are well recognized: It has higher capacity utilization factors, lower variability and lower costs. However, a review of global experiences in the last year or two should also reveal the challenges of converting potential to reality. The EU, for example, has a very ambitious programme to develop 450GW of offshore wind potential in the North Sea (111GW by 2030). However, several large projects are experiencing significant delays, with nearly $30 billion of investments put on hold and significant investor pressure on one of the largest offshore wind developers, Orsted, to cut dividends. Several factors have contributed to the adversities being faced in this sector, not the least of which relate to supply chain factors related to the increasing size of wind turbines. The Indian offshore wind programme is small in comparison, and we do have the advantage of domestic manufacturing capacity, but we need to keep a keen eye on regulatory frameworks, incentive structures and the competitiveness of this option for its full potential to be exploited.

Coal gasification, like other plans for coal development in India, is worrisome from the point of view of our carbon footprint. Undoubtedly, coal gasification (CG) may be a more efficient option to exploit the vast coal resources that India has, but we do need to bear in mind that India has limited underground coal production capacities, and that, while CG may have environmental advantages, it will contribute little or negatively to our carbon goals. It can be argued that CG projects would lend themselves better to carbon capture and storage (CCS), as there exist single points where this capture could take place. However, we still have a long way to go to establish safe CCS potential sites in the country and to map supply and demand locations. The above does not take into account the logistics that would need to be put in place to ensure a market for coal gas or the longer-term risk of stranded assets as India ramps up facilities to meet its carbon commitments.

India’s solar rooftop programme has not really taken off, despite being a clear part of the country’s goal setting from the beginning. While rooftop potential in the country is vast, we have thus far been able to exploit a mere 11GW, of which only 2.7GW is residential. Assuming an average load of 2 kW per low-income residential home, this would translate to about 1,350 residential units. The assumption of 300 units of free electricity accruing to households opting for solar rooftop energy every month is optimistic, given the all- India average monthly consumption of 100 units. The assumption therefore would be a solar rooftop capacity of 3kW or more, in which case, we are not talking about lower-income classes. In any case, to scale from here to 10 million households is a stupendous task that would require a robust framework within which this target would need to be achieved—especially if the target date is 2030! The ecosystem would need to support a commensurate number of assessors, project developers and service providers, in addition to ensuring adequate capital subsidies and an accompanying regulatory framework for net metering or other such measures to improve viability for customers.

While highlighting the above challenges, the intention is clearly not to question the advisability of these government initiatives. These are very worthwhile objectives that must exist for India to meet its goals and play a constructive role in tackling the global climate problem. Rather, the purpose is to recognize the need to quickly, efficiently and successfully chart the technological pathways that would ensure meeting climate goals while minimizing cumulative greenhouse gas emissions. Doing so would help flatten the emission curve, which must be done in the not-so-far future; five decades is a short time to transform our energy economy.

Equally importantly, we need to carefully watch international developments and experiences to design our interventions, bearing in mind our special context. The challenges around the cost economics of green hydrogen are a quick case in point. Indian industry, the financial sector, regulators and other stakeholders necessarily have to be part of the design of such initiatives in order to avoid costly and potentially infructuous learnings. India’s low-carbon pathways have to be driven through hard-nosed practical considerations that do not result in a back-breaking back-loading of emission reductions.