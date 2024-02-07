The interim budget features hits and misses on climate pathways
Summary
- It has worthy initiatives. India’s carbon reduction must go by hard-nosed realism so that we don’t back-load climate action.
India’s interim budget for the year 2024-25 was presented earlier this month with an accompanying analysis of impacts on various sectors. As has been pointed out by many over the last week, several positive indications have been provided for sectors enabling low-carbon pathways for the country. Among these, the major winners seem to be grid-connected solar power, with a near doubling of budget allocation, rooftop solar panels for 100 million houses, viability gap funding for 1 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind power, coal gasification and liquefaction of 100 tonnes capacity, and a sixfold increase in outlay for the national Green Hydrogen Mission.