The interim budget features hits and misses on climate pathways

India’s solar rooftop programme has not really taken off, despite being a clear part of the country’s goal setting from the beginning. While rooftop potential in the country is vast, we have thus far been able to exploit a mere 11GW, of which only 2.7GW is residential. Assuming an average load of 2 kW per low-income residential home, this would translate to about 1,350 residential units. The assumption of 300 units of free electricity accruing to households opting for solar rooftop energy every month is optimistic, given the all- India average monthly consumption of 100 units. The assumption therefore would be a solar rooftop capacity of 3kW or more, in which case, we are not talking about lower-income classes. In any case, to scale from here to 10 million households is a stupendous task that would require a robust framework within which this target would need to be achieved—especially if the target date is 2030! The ecosystem would need to support a commensurate number of assessors, project developers and service providers, in addition to ensuring adequate capital subsidies and an accompanying regulatory framework for net metering or other such measures to improve viability for customers.