The interim budget should take up policy matters that can’t wait

On 1 February 2024, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the central government’s interim budget for fiscal year 2024-25, which begins on 1 April. This vote-on- account, preceding the comprehensive budget expected after the Lok Sabha elections slated in the first quarter of next fiscal year, is set against the backdrop of India’s resilient economy and global instability. Traditionally, votes-on-account are valid only for a period of 3-4 months and they focus on early fiscal-year expenditures and revenues. They often also prepare the groundwork for policy reforms in the main budget for the year to be presented after a new government is sworn in.

But it need not be so, this time around. I can think of several risks and opportunities that should be kept in view for the forthcoming budget, and also policy preferences that could be set out by it on the direction of the country’s economy.

On the risks side, turbulence in global geopolitics is the biggest one. Ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East are not likely to end anytime soon. In fact, after hostilities began last October, the Israel-Gaza conflict has been escalating, disrupting global shipping as safe passage through the Red Sea has become a challenge calling for military protection.

On the opportunities front, there are several. There is momentum in the Indian economy, with official full-year output growth in 2023-24 projected to be above 7%. Results of the quarter ended September 2023 showed double-digit industrial growth after several quarters. The construction sector, one of the largest employment creators in the country, is witnessing renewed investment as well, benefitting significantly from government infrastructure spending and a residential real estate uptick. Large industrial sectors, particularly energy, utilities and metals, have seen net profit growth amid falling commodity prices. And a rebound in foreign investment flows took shape from October onwards.

So, what could the government do in this budget? My expectation is that the administration will focus on sustaining the domestic economic momentum. In clean energy, globally, a race among countries to emerge as ‘green super-powers’ has been hotting up through industrial policies focused on that endeavour. Every single day counts towards staying in the race and I would expect the budget to enable Indian companies to stay competitive.

More specifically, I hope to see four things in the budget:

Sustained capital expenditure: The government’s capex has contributed significantly to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the last few years. This will continue to be needed in 2024-25. The government should sustain its focus on developing transport infrastructure, logistics, energy and other big-spend items that aid Indian competitiveness.

Fiscal prudence: This would require a focus on growth within the bounds of fiscal responsibility, with aggressive welfare spending avoided. India’s incumbent government has done well on this score in electoral years of the past and it could do the same this year.

Sectoral support: Sustained growth in manufacturing and services as broad sectors is crucial for employment generation and economic stability in India. Relatively recent initiatives like the Centre’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which has had a positive impact on domestic manufacturing, and support for sectors impacted by the pandemic are essential. The interim budget should build upon these foundations to ensure continuous support for these sectors to grow faster and employ more people as they expand. Accelerated PLI payouts would hold an important key to success, since it would help this scheme’s corporate beneficiaries with liquidity management.

Policy changes and resources for faster progress on meeting India’s climate commitments: India needs to add 50GW of clean-energy capacity every year for the next seven years to meet its current climate pledges. The government must prioritize making resources available through its existing initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission. In addition, the Centre must also consider revising taxes and duties on items like battery energy storage systems, which will prove critical for cost-effectively integrating renewable energy (RE) in our power grid. Tax exemptions on domestically procured equipment and services for RE plants aimed at green hydrogen production are also a vital requirement. Funding for the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana should be included in the interim budget as well.

Finally, the interim budget alone will not be enough. In the face of a global economic slowdown and shifting patterns of global trade on account of geopolitics, India’s export sector faces both new challenges and opportunities. The government must be commended for arriving at the near conclusion of a trade deal with the European Free Trade Area after 16 years of negotiations. We will need more trade deals relatively quickly to capitalize on emerging opportunities.