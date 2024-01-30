The interim budget should take up policy matters that can’t wait
Summary
- The exercise must sustain economic support within the bounds of fiscal responsibility while taking steps for India to meet its climate commitments.
On 1 February 2024, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the central government’s interim budget for fiscal year 2024-25, which begins on 1 April. This vote-on- account, preceding the comprehensive budget expected after the Lok Sabha elections slated in the first quarter of next fiscal year, is set against the backdrop of India’s resilient economy and global instability. Traditionally, votes-on-account are valid only for a period of 3-4 months and they focus on early fiscal-year expenditures and revenues. They often also prepare the groundwork for policy reforms in the main budget for the year to be presented after a new government is sworn in.